West Bengal migrants head home to vote in final phase polls

PARADIP: With the election fever hitting a peak ahead of the second and final phase of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, political parties and candidates are arranging transport for migrant Bengalis residing in different parts of the port town to enable them to cast their votes back home.

Nearly 10,000 to 20,000 Bengalis reside in Paradip, Kujang and Erasama in Jagatsinghpur district, as well as in other areas of Kendrapara district. Though many had migrated to the Paradip region for fishing activities, they are now engaged in various industries as daily wage earners and other workers.

A sizeable Bengali population is also involved in port-related activities and small businesses in Paradip but remains eligible to vote in their home state. During elections in West Bengal, they return to exercise their voting rights.

Since the special intensive revision saw the deletion of 91 lakh names in West Bengal, political groups are leaving nothing to chance to ensure voter turnout. Candidates and their supporters have been making efforts to transport Bengali voters from Paradip and nearby areas to their respective constituencies. Buses and other vehicles have been mobilised over the past few days for this purpose.