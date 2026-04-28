‘Wrong’ diagnosis at Jeypore DHH leaves patient, her family in distress

JEYPORE: An alleged case of wrong diagnosis and faulty lab reporting at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Jeypore has left a 62-year-old woman and her family in severe emotional distress.

Saraswati Patnaik, a resident of Jeypore, was admitted to the DHH on Saturday after complaining of weakness. According to her family members, her condition was stable and she was undergoing treatment in the general female ward. The attending doctor advised routine blood tests at the hospital laboratory.

Later in the evening, a duty doctor reportedly informed the family that Saraswati’s platelet count had dropped to a dangerously low level of 25,000. The doctor allegedly declared her condition life-threatening and advised immediate transfer to SLN medical college and hospital (MCH) at Koraput for platelet transfusion.

Family members claimed they requested a recheck of the test results as the patient showed no critical symptoms. However, the medical staff allegedly refused and insisted on an urgent referral. Shocked by the development, the relatives spent the entire night arranging blood donors, anticipating the need for platelet transfusion at the MCH.