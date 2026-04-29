60-year-old Odisha man found dead in drain, murder suspected

JEYPORE: An elderly man was found murdered near Kumuliput village under Jeypore Sadar police limits on Monday night, triggering tension in the area. The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Raghunath Gouda of Kumuliput.

According to family members, Gouda had gone to nearby Phamuni village, around 2 km from his house, at around 7 pm. When he did not return, they launched a search and found his mutilated body in a drain at around 10 pm. He is suspected to have been attacked with a lethal weapon.

On being informed, Jeypore Sadar police rushed to the spot and seized the body for postmortem. On Tuesday, police along with a scientific team visited the crime scene for investigation.

Family members alleged that Gouda had past enmity with some villagers and suspected their involvement in his murder.

Based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s family, police have registered a murder case. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jeypore Archita Mittal said four villagers have been detained and are being questioned in connection with the incident. No arrests have been made so far and further investigation is underway.