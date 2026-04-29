72 Odisha forest personnel go on mass leave demanding transfer of Bargarh DFO

BARGARH: The Forest department in Bargarh district is in a disarray after 72 personnel went on mass leave from Monday demanding immediate transfer of divisional forest officer (DFO) Saroj Kumar Panda.

Accusing the DFO of subjecting the department staff to mental, physical and financial harassment, 72 of the total 92 personnel under the Bargarh forest division have proceeded on an indefinite leave.

The agitating staff including forest guards and foresters claimed that Panda used abusive language during official meetings, publicly humiliated employees and threatened them with transfers. They further alleged that funds for assigned works are not released on time, and the DFO often intimidates staff by citing his alleged proximity to ministers and MLAs.

They also levelled corruption allegations against the DFO, with a forester claiming that Panda demanded 50 per cent commission for departmental work. When the forester refused, he was reportedly transferred just before his son’s Class X examination in February.