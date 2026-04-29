Amid protest, RSP starts fencing process for its expansion project

ROURKELA: Racing against time, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL on Tuesday started the process for fencing of the site earmarked for its expansion amid heavy deployment of police force.

The fencing work comes in wake of the union Steel Ministry’s decision to send the expansion package proposal of `30,000 crore for approval of the SAIL’s Board in favour of Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) in the event of RSP failing to secure the site by April.

On the day, RSP began work for construction of an approach road for the expansion site near the plant’s Fertilizer Gate under Tangarpali police limits here. As ground levelling and hume pipe laying works were underway, around 700-800 protesters from Barkani, Bijubandh, Jharmunda, Katebasti, Rengalibasti, Chirubera, Bahagarh, Tunguritola, Baganbasti, Burudihi and nearby pockets arrived at the spot and opposed the work.

The agitators confronted the construction workers and police, reiterating their demand for settlement of adequate compensation and rehabilitation. Some of them were reportedly armed with traditional weapons. As the agitation escalated, police took charge of the situation and forced protestors to retreat. Around 15 agitators were reportedly detained.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said 20 platoons of police have been deployed at the site and efforts are underway for an amicable solution.