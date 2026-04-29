Arms smuggling racket busted in Odisha, three held

JHARSUGUDA: Jharusuguda police on Tuesday busted an organised arms smuggling racket operating in Brajrajnagar area by arresting three persons and seizing several guns and ammunition from them.
The accused are Santosh Khedkar (36), Bishal Bag (30) and Bunty Prasad (34) of Lamtibahal. Bunty was reportedly the main supplier of the firearms.
Police seized five country-made 7.65 mm pistols, 20 rounds of live ammunition, and a motorcycle used to transport the weapons. Each firearm is estimated to be worth around Rs 50,000.
Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra said the accused are habitual offenders with a long history of involvement in serious crimes, including robbery, attempt to murder, assault, extortion and multiple cases under the Arms Act.
Preliminary investigation suggests that accused Bunty procured the firearms from Saran and Vaishali district of Bihar. The weapons were later supplied to Khedkar and Bag and used by miscreants for criminal intimidation and other offences, said police.
Police records revealed that the accused were previously booked in several cases registered in Brajrajnagar, Orient, Charmal, Dhanupali and other police stations. While Santosh is involved in eight cases, Bunty has around nine cases registered against him. Bishal is involved in over a dozen cases.
The SP said efforts are underway to identify other associates and verify the accused’s involvement in pending criminal cases.