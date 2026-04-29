BJD moves EC on ballot papers issued to 2 BJP MLAs in RS polls

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday once again moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging foul play in the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections by way of issuing second ballot papers to two BJP MLAs.

In a letter to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra, acting on the directions of party president Naveen Patnaik, alleged that second ballot papers were “illegally” issued to BJP MLAs Upasana Mohapatra and Purna Chandra Sethy. He claimed this action violated the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, which regulates the procedures of issue of second ballot papers.

The BJD alleged that the issuance of a second ballot after marking had been completed on the first, contravened Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, which states that a duplicate ballot paper can be issued upon the strict compliance with the spoilt ballot procedure.

“Deviation from the prescribed statutory procedure is not merely technical but goes to the root of the election, as it directly impacts ballot accounting, voter intent and the sanctity of the vote,” the letter added.

BJD president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik had raised objection to the matter in an e-mail to the ECI on March 18. Patra, who was the election agent of BJD candidate Santrupt Misra, had also raised objections.