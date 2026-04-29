OSCPCR begins probe into missing info on babies at SCB

CUTTACK: A day after it came to fore that SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) does not possess any record of around 14 babies born to destitute and mentally-unstable women in the last six years, a three-member team of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) initiated a probe into the matter.

The team led by OSCPCR chairperson Babita Patro with members Kasturi Mishra and Manasmita Khuntia visited the obstetrics and gynaecology department of the hospital, where the babies had been delivered, and reviewed available records related to the cases.

During verification, the panel could retrieve information on only five newborns of whom, three had reportedly been handed over to their respective families while two others were given to voluntary organisations Vasundhara and Sahaya. The three babies who had been handed over to their respective parents were born to mentally-unstable mothers, the panel said.

“We initiated the probe basing on media reports that there were no records of 14 babies born to destitute and mentally-unstable mothers at the SCB MCH in the last six years. In several cases, women with mental health issues or those without family support had come along with social organisations for delivery at the hospital and after giving birth, the babies were handed over to the latter. Everything is on record,” Patro told mediapersons.

While records of five babies could be found, the documents of the other nine newborns which were not available with the department, have been sought from the hospital authorities, Patro informed.