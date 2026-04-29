Three kids die as van turns turtle in Odisha

BALANGIR: Three children were killed after a pickup van overturned near Marlad chowk in Titilagarh here on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Rajbir Tandi, Alok Tandi and Raja Sika, all residents of Lesun Bahali village and aged between 12 and 13 years. Three other persons also suffered grievous injuries in the mishap.

Police sources said a wedding feast was underway at Lesun Bahali village. When there was a shortage of drinking water, some villagers along with the three children boarded a pickup van to procure water pouches from nearby Marlad village.

On way, the van collided head-on with a motorcycle near Marlad chowk and overturned. Six persons including the children and the van driver suffered critical injuries in the mishap and were rushed to Titilagarh hospital. However, the doctors declared the three kids brought dead. The rest three injured were later shifted to Bhima Bhoi medical college and hospital in Balangir.

On being informed, police reached the accident site and seized the vehicles involved in the mishap.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex gratia of `4 lakh each for the families of the three kids.