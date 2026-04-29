Tourism plan mired in controversy over land deal in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The proposed tourism project around the Hirakud reservoir has been mired in controversy with local representatives claiming that prime land is being handed over to facilitate development of star-category hotels at throwaway prices.

An official communication issued by the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to the Sambalpur Sadar tehsildar on April 24 confirms that Rs 42.60 crore has been deposited for acquiring 127.08 acre of government land in five villages for the tourism project. The land parcels are located in Balbaspur, Talab, Kilasma, Larabanga and Solbanta villages.

The land has been valued at Rs 36,307.50 per decimal, translating to roughly Rs 33-36 lakh per acre. However, local leaders claimed this is far below the prevailing market rate. “Land near Hirakud easily sells above Rs 1 lakh per decimal, even touching Rs 1 crore per acre. How is it being handed over at such low prices?” questioned Talab sarpanch Bishnu Pradhan.

The villagers alleged that valuable natural and community resources are likely to be sacrificed for commercial interests. Besides, the status of displaced families reportedly remains unresolved. In Kilasma, nearly 70 per cent of residents are Hirakud-displaced families who, locals say, are yet to receive formal land titles and continue to cultivate land without pattas.

“Instead of giving land to big hotels, the government should first provide justice to displaced families who have been living in uncertainty for decades,” said Kilasma sarpanch Gouri Barik.