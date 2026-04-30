Angul reserve inspector transferred after woman havildar alleges harassment

ANGUL: Facing allegations of harassing a woman havildar, the reserve inspector of Angul was transferred to Kalahandi district on Wednesday.

The transfer of inspector Gobind Mahari came following recommendations from North Central Range IG Satyabrata Bhoi and Angul SP Rahul Jain.

Earlier in the day, the woman havildar, Sumitra Biswal, staged a hunger strike in front of the Angul SP’s office claiming inaction in the case. She called off the strike after the transfer order was issued.

On March 30, the havildar, posted in the reserve office, met the SP and submitted her resignation, alleging mental harassment and injustice by her superiors. In her complaint, she accused inspector Mahari and a havildar of frequently harassing her.

Biswal claimed she was denied leave and made to stand for hours in Mahari’s chamber without any reason. She had urged the SP to either take action or accept her resignation.

Acting on the complaint, SP Jain had immediately directed DSP Jogeswari Behera to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

The DSP has already submitted her probe report.