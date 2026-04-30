CM Mohan Majhi launches 187 projects, e-bus service in Keonjhar

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched 187 development projects worth over Rs 1,330 crore in Keonjhar district on Wednesday.

The CM laid foundation stones for 62 projects worth around Rs 705 crore in different parts of the district. Similarly, he inaugurated 24 projects built at a cost of about Rs 251 crores. A package of about Rs 375 crore for 101 new projects was also announced.

On the occasion, 25 modern e-buses along with an ‘Ama Bus’ depot, built at a cost of Rs 17 crore, were dedicated to the public. Majhi said women will be employed as drivers and guides in these e-buses. The AC buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS system so that passengers, especially women, can travel safely.

The CM further said the biggest feature of this new e-bus service is its affordable fare. Since the bus fare starts from just Rs 5, it will be beneficial for the lower and middle-class people. Digital payment facilities will also be helpful for students. From an environmental point of view, this e-bus service will help reduce carbon emissions.

In the coming days, this service will be expanded to other cities of the state and an expenditure of about Rs 238 crore has been announced for maintenance of the e-buses. This initiative will make Odisha a leading state in the country in the field of ‘green mobility’, he said.