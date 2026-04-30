EC directs Odisha CEO to hear BJD's complaint on alleged issuance of second ballot paper in RS polls

The Election Commission of India has asked Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer to examine the BJD’s complaint seeking action over the issue of a second ballot paper being issued to two BJP MLAs during the Rajya Sabha polls held on March 16.

The directive from the poll panel followed a petition submitted by BJD MP Sasmit Patra to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Election Commission of India's communication, signed by Under Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, underscores that the grievance of the BJD delegation should be heard on priority.

Reacting to the poll panel's directive, the opposition party, in a statement, said the BJD appreciates this swift and responsible action by the Election Commission, which reinforces confidence in democratic institutions.