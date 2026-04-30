Plans in place to ensure smooth fertiliser supply in Odisha's Sundargarh district

ROURKELA: With memories still fresh of last year’s chaotic scenes triggered by a shortage of subsidised fertiliser during peak demand, the Sundargarh administration has stepped up preparations to ensure smooth distribution of the essential agriculture input ahead of the kharif crop season.
Officials said pre-positioning of fertilisers across multiple distribution points is already underway in rain-fed Sundargarh after a district-level committee meeting held under the chairmanship of collector Subhankar Mohapatra on April 24 approved block-wise monthly supply targets.
Chief district agriculture officer of Sundargarh LB Mallick said the committee has finalised a detailed plan for block-wise monthly distribution of fertilisers. As per the plan, 60 per cent of the supply will be routed through government agencies and 40 per cent through authorised private dealers.
For the current kharif crop season, the administration has set a total supply target of 24,565 tonnes. This includes 11,700 tonnes of urea, 6,775 tonnes of DAP (Diammonium Phosphate), 3,000 tonnes of MOP (Muriate of Potash), 90 tonnes of SSP (Single Super Phosphate) and 4,000 tonnes of NPKS.
Mallick said strict instructions have been issued to curb rumours related to fertiliser supply, while measures are in place to prevent hoarding and ensure equitable distribution based on land holdings, following a ‘first-come, first-served’ system. He expressed confidence that farmers will receive fertilisers on time without difficulty.
During July and August 2025, farmers in Sundargarh had faced severe hardship due to irregular supply, particularly of urea, leading to allegations of black-marketing. Long queues were witnessed at distribution points from early morning hours. Despite the disruptions, the district exceeded its supply target of 22,100 tonnes by achieving 23,292 tonnes.
To ensure smooth and efficient supply this season, the administration has decided to tighten enforcement along the district’s borders to prevent illegal diversion of fertiliser stocks. District and block-level squads will conduct regular inspections and maintain strict vigilance against hoarding and black-marketing.
Fertiliser distribution will be carried out through 68 primary agriculture credit societies (PACS), large and multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS), and over 250 authorised private dealers.