Plans in place to ensure smooth fertiliser supply in Odisha's Sundargarh district

ROURKELA: With memories still fresh of last year’s chaotic scenes triggered by a shortage of subsidised fertiliser during peak demand, the Sundargarh administration has stepped up preparations to ensure smooth distribution of the essential agriculture input ahead of the kharif crop season.

Officials said pre-positioning of fertilisers across multiple distribution points is already underway in rain-fed Sundargarh after a district-level committee meeting held under the chairmanship of collector Subhankar Mohapatra on April 24 approved block-wise monthly supply targets.

Chief district agriculture officer of Sundargarh LB Mallick said the committee has finalised a detailed plan for block-wise monthly distribution of fertilisers. As per the plan, 60 per cent of the supply will be routed through government agencies and 40 per cent through authorised private dealers.

For the current kharif crop season, the administration has set a total supply target of 24,565 tonnes. This includes 11,700 tonnes of urea, 6,775 tonnes of DAP (Diammonium Phosphate), 3,000 tonnes of MOP (Muriate of Potash), 90 tonnes of SSP (Single Super Phosphate) and 4,000 tonnes of NPKS.

Mallick said strict instructions have been issued to curb rumours related to fertiliser supply, while measures are in place to prevent hoarding and ensure equitable distribution based on land holdings, following a ‘first-come, first-served’ system. He expressed confidence that farmers will receive fertilisers on time without difficulty.