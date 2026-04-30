Rail users stage silent protest over neglect of western Odisha connectivity

SAMBALPUR: Alleging prolonged neglect by the Railways towards western Odisha, members of the joint action committee of railway users’ associations from Bargarh and Balangir staged a silent protest in front of the Sambalpur divisional railway manager (DRM) office on Wednesday.

Wearing black masks and holding placards, the protesters accused the railway authorities of showing apathy towards the region’s rail connectivity. Later, DRM Subhas Choudhury invited the committee representatives for discussion at his office.

During the talks, the committee members raised three key demands: introduction of a morning intercity train connecting Bargarh and Balangir to Bhuban, Delhi and Prayagraj via this route, and construction of a pit line facility at Balangir.

Following the meeting, the members alleged that the DRM attempted to avoid the issues citing various constraints. Announcing to launch a rail roko protest in both the districts, they warned of intensifying their agitation if no concrete steps are taken within a month.