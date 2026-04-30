Retired engineer gets two-year jail in 2002 corruption case in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: The Vigilance court in Sundargarh town on Wednesday sentenced a 69-year-old retired government engineer to two years of rigorous imprisonment in a corruption case of 2002. The convict was identified as Anup Kumar Das.

Special public prosecutor Shyam Sundar Mishra said Das was accused of misappropriating government funds when he was posted as a junior engineer (JE) in Balishankara block of Sundargarh. A case was registered against the convict in July 2002 for misappropriating wages of labourers for digging pond at Rapatjore under EAS Scheme. Wage of each worker amounted to Rs 1,560, he said.

The court also imposed Rs 5,000 fine on Das. Failure to pay the fine would attract additional jail term of two months.

Mishra said the convict, now settled in Mayurbhanj district, was present in court during the verdict and was released on bail. Another co-accused in the case, Raj Kishore Sahoo, was acquitted for lack of evidence against him.