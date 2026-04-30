Rural Development Commissioner Sarangi reviews infrastructure projects in Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: Rural Development commissioner Yamini Sarangi reviewed several ongoing infrastructure projects, including road and building works in remote areas of Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

Sarangi inspected the under-construction rural roads to Paruguda and Kathiguda. She also reviewed the JMFC court complex at Mathili and various infrastructure development works in Khairput. She directed the officials concerned to complete all projects within the stipulated timeframe while ensuring quality of work.

“Rural infrastructure development remains a top priority. All pending issues related to government projects would be resolved promptly,” said Sarangi, who also serves as the CT & GST commissioner of Odisha.

After the field inspection, a review meeting was held at the Zilla Parishad conference hall. Emphasising financial transparency, Sarangi instructed all government departments and agencies to deposit TDS with the GST office on time.

Among others, Malkangiri collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke, Zilla Parishad chief development officer Dasharathi Sarabu and senior officials of various departments were present.