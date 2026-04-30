Staff crunch hits schools in Odisha's Kalahandi, over 1,500 teaching posts vacant

BHAWANIPATNA: Educational institutions in Kalahandi district are facing a massive staff crisis with a large number of teaching and administrative posts lying vacant across primary and upper primary schools.

The shortage of headmasters and trained graduate teachers in both science and arts streams has raised concerns over the functioning of schools, particularly in remote areas.

According to available data, out of 826 sanctioned posts of level-4 headmasters in Primary schools, 242 remain vacant. Similarly, 284 of the 665 sanctioned headmaster posts in upper primary schools are lying vacant. This indicates that nearly 57 per cent of upper primary schools in the district are functioning without a permanent headmaster.

The district is also grappling with an acute shortage of teachers across its 5,977 primary and upper primary schools, with 1,520 teaching posts currently vacant. The problem is particularly severe in remote blocks like Thuamul Rampur and Lanjigarh.

Besides, out of 713 sanctioned posts for level-4 trained science graduate teachers in the district, only 131 are currently in position, leaving a staggering 582 posts vacant. Similarly, in the case of trained arts graduate teachers, only 272 are in service against 713 sanctioned posts while 441 are vacant.