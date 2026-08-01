Class X student stabbed to death outside school in Odisha

JEYPORE: Tension erupted in Bariniput area of Koraput district after a Class X student of a government-run school was allegedly stabbed to death over past enmity on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as 15-year-old Mahesh Bag, a Class X student of Kolab Project High School at Bariniput. The accused, a 17-year-old Plus Two student of Borigumma higher secondary school, is on the run after committing the crime, said police.

According to preliminary investigation, the incident took place outside the campus of Kolab Project High School. Mahesh reportedly left the school premises through the main gate during the lunch break, evading the notice of security personnel. The accused allegedly confronted him outside the campus and after a heated altercation, stabbed him with a sharp weapon.

The student sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to a private hospital at Bariniput. However, he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

School headmaster Parsuram Sethi said, “The incident occurred outside the school premises and we came to know about it after being informed by other students.”

Following the incident, tension flared up in the area as family members of Mahesh and local residents blocked the Jeypore-Koraput stretch of national highway-26, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. Vehicular traffic on the highway remained disrupted for several hours due to the protest.