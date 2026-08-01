Crocodile worry for flood-hit villagers of Kendrapara in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Amid the floods in Kendrapara district, several estuarine crocodiles have been reportedly swept into inundated riverside villages from their natural habitat in Bhitarkanika National Park, prompting forest authorities to issue safety warnings.

The warnings cover villages in Aul, Pattamundai and Rajkanika blocks where crocodiles have been spotted in swollen rivers, ponds and floodwaters. Forest officials suspect that the reptiles were carried away by strong currents from Bhitarkanika during the floods.

Forest range officer of Bhitarkanika Chittaranjan Beura said villagers in flood-hit areas have been advised to move cautiously due to the added risk of displaced crocodiles.

On Thursday, residents of Srirampur village reportedly spotted a large crocodile near a pond. A saltwater crocodile was also sighted in the floodwaters of Alapua village under Pattamundai block. Similar sightings have been reported from Singhgaon, Taradipal, Penthapala, Andara, Baluria and Balipatana villages under Pattamundai block, besides Dimiripal, Aragala, Desahi and Patapada in Aul.

The crocodile sightings have also disrupted the livelihood of local fishermen. “We usually catch fish in the floodwaters. But the presence of crocodiles has made it too dangerous to venture into the water with our nets,” said Vikram Behera, a fisherman from Penthapala village.

The growing presence of crocodiles has heightened anxiety among villagers, particularly in view of the increasing incidents of human-crocodile conflict in the region.