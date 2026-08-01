Erosion of floodplain worries residents of 20 gram panchayats in Odisha's Cuttack

CUTTACK: Severe erosion of Mahanadi floodplain at Guali Nasi near Salepur has raised concern among residents of over 20 gram panchayats in Cuttack district.

The Guali Nasi is a vital point where the Chitroptala branches off from the Mahanadi as a major distributary. Around 200 to 300 metre of the natural floodplain has been eroded by the strong current of Mahanadi in the past 48 hours, triggering panic among residents. Many have been spending sleepless nights as the erosion threatens the river embankment, which is already in an unsafe condition at several places and could breach at any time.

Several old trees that had helped hold the floodplain soil together have also been uprooted and washed away by the river. Residents fear that further erosion could threaten homes, farmlands and local roads if the flood situation in the Mahanadi does not improve.

“The vast floodplain near Guali Nasi had been protecting the river embankment. However, it is a matter of concern that the floodplain is rapidly eroding, thereby posing a threat to our lives and property,” said Ratikant Parida of Tarito panchayat in Salepur block.

Superintending engineer of the Water Resources department’s Jagatpur North division Prasanjeet Das said department engineers and staff were on alert and maintaining close surveillance of the site.

“Due to the strong current in the river, nothing can be done at present to protect the floodplain from further erosion. Once the flood situation improves, we will undertake piling work after assessing the depth of the erosion to protect the floodplain,” Das said.