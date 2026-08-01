Fly ash dumping: JSW Energy slapped with environmental fine of Rs 3.17 crore

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has imposed an environmental compensation of `3.17 crore on JSW Energy (Utkal) Ltd for allegedly dumping fly ash illegally on agricultural land at Rampela under Rengali block in Sambalpur district.

In a letter issued on Monday, the OSPCB’s regional office in Sambalpur directed the Sahajbahal-based 700 MW thermal power plant to pay a compensation of `3.17 lakh after an inspection found that around 31,717 tonne of fly ash had been dumped over 2.09 acre of agricultural land in violation of environmental norms. The compensation was calculated at `1,000 per tonne under the Fly Ash Notification, 2021.

The action was taken on basis of a complaint filed on July 23, following which OSPCB officials and local police conducted a joint inspection. During the inspection, a huge quantity of fly ash was found at the site, along with excavators, backhoe loaders and trucks transporting the ash. Two vehicles found at the spot had reportedly been dispatched from the JSW Energy plant on July 19.

The inspection report stated that the company had dumped fly ash at the site without obtaining valid consent from the OSPCB. It also alleged that such activities were being carried out during late-night hours to avoid detection. Officials observed that fly ash had washed into adjoining agricultural fields, posing a threat to soil fertility and public health.