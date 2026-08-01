KIIT founder Samanta gets 75th honorary doctorate

BHUBANESWAR: Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, Achyuta Samanta, was conferred an honorary doctorate by the Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU) at Bikaner, one of Rajasthan’s oldest government universities. This was the 75th honorary doctorate awarded to him.

The university accorded the honour in recognition of his contributions to social development and welfare through education. The university selected him for this honour after a thorough research on his work.

Rajasthan Governor and MGSU chancellor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde presented the award to Samanta in the presence of deputy chief minister Prem Chand Bairwa, other ministers and officials.

Samanta expressed his gratitude to the Governor and chancellor Bagde and the university for the honour. He dedicated it to his late mother Nilimarani, whose 10th death anniversary will be observed on August 2.