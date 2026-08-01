Odisha can increase exports to $50 bn by FY30: Exim Bank

BHUBANESWAR: Merchandise exports from Odisha will likely reach $24.4 billion by 2030 under optimistic scenario aligned with India’s $2 trillion export target and $50 billion under an ambitious scenario, if the state’s share in the country’s exports doubles to around 5 per cent from current 2.4 per cent, a latest India Exim bank report has stated.

The report ‘The Odisha Opportunity: A Trade and Investment Roadmap’, released on Friday stated that the current merchandise exports value of the state has remained at around $10.8 billion in 2025-26 fiscal and the state’s export growth at the same CAGR during the next four years will increase it to $14.9 billion, registering an 8.4 pc growth. However, the exports could reach $ 24.4 billion under optimistic scenario or $50 billion under an ambitious scenario, posting a growth in the range of 22.7 pc to 35.9 pc.

The report stated that in 2025-26 FY, Odisha’s exports at $10.8 billion was substantially below the target of Rs 3.5 trillion ($ 39.6 billion) set under the Odisha Export Policy, 2022. It underlined that in the last fiscal, the top 15 of Odisha’s 30 districts accounted for 98.9 pc of the exports, indicating heavy concentration in select districts.

Several districts, including Jharsuguda, Angul, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur, were also identified as ‘missing middle export districts’ by the report. Apart from these, others like Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Khurda, Balasore and Rayagada, may be targeted in the short to medium-term to broaden regional participation in exports, the report stated.

It called for development of a well-defined and forward-looking export strategy that provides a clear pathway to achieving the state’s long-term vision for exports.