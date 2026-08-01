Odisha CM meets Shah, seeks support for Odisha’s devpt

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday sought continued support of the Centre to strengthen the state’s development journey.

The chief minister, who is on a four-day visit to New Delhi, called on Union Home minister Amit Shah and briefed him on Odisha’s developmental initiatives, law and order situation, internal security and various ongoing welfare schemes.

Referring to the rapid industrialisation in Odisha over the last two years, Majhi sought Shah’s support to further accelerate it, particularly in the area of industrial security. The chief minister said that due to the firm leadership of Shah, Odisha has earned the recognition of a naxal-free state.

Majhi said the success in naxal suppression has created a conducive environment for the state’s socio-economic development. He informed the Union Home minister that the state government is fully implementing all central and state welfare schemes through the Gramoday Yojana for development of the naxal-free regions.

Stating that law and order situation in the state remained under control because of the proactive policing, the chief minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha is progressing rapidly on a new path of development, progress and prosperity.

In the cooperative sector, he thanked Shah for the direct support of the Centre in the revival of sugar mills in Odisha. He stated that the double-engine government has won the trust of the people through direct public outreach and prompt grievance redressal.