Odisha: Pradhan orders immediate steps to address drainage, sanitation issues

SAMBALPUR: Amid the widespread waterlogging caused by incessant rainfall, Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday evening directed the district administration to take immediate measures to address drainage and sanitation issues while simultaneously preparing a long-term strategy for the city’s urban infrastructure.

Attending a high-level virtual meeting here, Pradhan emphasised the need for a comprehensive urban infrastructure strategy and said the city must focus on four key sectors - drainage, sanitation, drinking water and sewerage.

For immediate relief, the MP directed officials to deploy excavators, bulldozers and pumping machines by pooling equipment available with the municipal corporation and industries in the district to expedite the drainage of accumulated rainwater. He also instructed authorities to ensure supply of safe drinking water through tankers in vulnerable areas, keeping in view the risk of contamination during floods and incidents from previous diarrhoea outbreaks in Burla.

Addressing the meeting, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabinarayan Naik said the state government’s top priority during the prevailing flood situation is to ensure zero casualty and prevent any loss of life.

Naik instructed the district administration to ensure immediate evacuation of residents stranded in low-lying areas and provide them with food and shelter. He also asked revenue officials to take immediate action in cases related to house damage caused by the rains.

Among others, district collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar, SP Mukesh Bhamoo, commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation Rehan Khatri and senior officials attended the meeting.