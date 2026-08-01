Overflowing Mahanadi & Devi rivers in Odisha inundate 24 villages in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Floodwaters from the Mahanadi and Devi rivers entered Jagatsinghpur villages, affecting six blocks and leaving 24 villages inundated on Friday.

Kujang, Biridi, Naugaon, Tirtol, Raghunathpur and Balikuda blocks were the worst-hit. Saharadia village under Zillanasi gram panchayat in Kujang was cut off from the outside world.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and Paradip ADM Niranjan Behera along with officials reached the marooned village to assess the situation. They distributed dry food, medicines, polythene sheets and other relief materials and interacted with affected residents.

According to the district administration, the floods have impacted 6,574 people of whom 1,288 have been shifted to shelters. Twenty-three free kitchens are serving cooked meals and dry food, while chuda (flattened rice), jaggery and polythene sheets have also been distributed.

To tackle emergencies, the Health department has set up 11 round-the-clock control rooms at the district headquarters hospital and community health centres.

Nine mobile health teams, 15 ambulances under the 108 service, 12 ambulances under the 102 service, two basic life support ambulances and four rapid response teams have been deployed.

The administration has shifted 105 pregnant women to Maa Gruhas and nearby health facilities, where 56 deliveries were conducted safely.

The Agriculture department reported that 2,470 hectare of crop land, 3,039 hectare of seedbeds, 12 hectare under millet cultivation and 63.5 hectare of vegetable fields remain submerged.

Collector J Sonal directed officials to disinfect tube-wells and drinking water sources after the floodwaters recede to prevent water-borne diseases. The district administration has declared holiday till August 1 for 104 schools and 190 anganwadi centres in view of the flood situation.

Reviewing the situation with field officials, the collector instructed them to ensure uninterrupted rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures in all affected areas.