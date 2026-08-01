SIR schedule revised in Odisha, final voter list on Sept 21: ECI

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule of ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, shifting the date for publication of the final voter list to September 21.

The office of chief electoral officer (CEO) RS Gopalan said while July 1 continues to be the qualifying date for the revision exercise, the period for filing claims and objections, which started from July 5 and supposed to continue till August 4, has been extended by a fortnight till August 19.

Similarly, the schedule for issue of notices, scrutiny of applications, hearings and disposal of claims and objections that earlier was scheduled from July 5 to September 2, has been extended till September 17.

The SIR 2026 exercise started on May 30. Around 20.14 lakh electors have already been excluded from the fresh draft electoral roll of the state published on July 5, following the month long house-to-house survey. The EC has also detected logical anomalies in the particulars of around 46.36 lakh voters following the phase-I SIR. Around 12 lakh voters have also remained unmapped during the exercise.