30-year-old held for sending obscene videos to woman in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly sending obscene videos and sexually abusive messages to a woman on social media.

The accused SK Musaraf is a resident of Pattapole in Cuttack. The victim is also aged 30 years. Police said Musaraf, through his Instagram user ID rusaraphsk with display name Ronaldo, sent a message to the victim on June 19. After the woman responded, he befriended her and contacted her over video call.

Police said Musaraf then invited the woman to meet him at a restaurant. However, the woman declined his invitation, following which he started sending her explicit videos and abusive messages containing sexually explicit remarks targeting her and her family members.

The victim then lodged a complaint in this connection in Cyber Crime police station in Cuttack on July 18. Police had registered a case in the connection.