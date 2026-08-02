Bhitarkanika reopens after three months

KENDRAPARA: The Bhitarkanika National Park reopened for tourists and nature enthusiasts on Saturday after remaining closed for three months during the annual nesting season of saltwater crocodiles.

The park remained closed from May 1 to July 31 to provide a peaceful environment for crocodile breeding and nesting. A total of 117 saltwater crocodile nests were recorded in Bhitarkanika during this year’s nesting season, said forest range officer Kapilendra Pradhan.

On the reopening day, 105 tourists explored the park in seven boats. Forest officials welcomed visitors with flowers. Entry permits are available both online and offline, while tourists have been advised to make advance bookings through the official eco-tourism portal.

The forest department has also enforced a strict ban on plastic disposables inside the protected area under its green protocol. Visitors have been asked not to carry polythene bags or litter plastic bottles and other non-biodegradable waste inside the park.

Officials expect tourist arrivals to increase steadily from August. Large numbers of local bird species have already begun nesting in the mangrove forest, offering visitors an added attraction during the monsoon season.

Private tour operators are also preparing to set up tented accommodation around the park to cater to the expected rise in tourist footfall.