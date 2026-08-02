Interim relief to SM influencer in Srimandir picture case

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has granted interim relief to social media content creator Shalini Passi in a case of alleged photography inside the restricted inner sanctum of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and posting the picture on Instagram.

Under Section 30-A(4-C) of Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1953, carrying cameras, mobile phones or any other photographic device inside the temple premises is strictly prohibited.

Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra passed the interim order after a preliminary hearing on Passy’s petition on July 27. While issuing notice to the state government, Justice Mohapatra directed the trial court to defer further proceedings for eight weeks if the petitioner seeks an adjournment.

Passi has challenged the June 8, 2021 order of the SDJM, Puri, taking cognisance of the offences and issuing summons in connection with a case registered at Singhadwara police station. The quashing petition was filed before the high court on July 22.

Petitioner counsel argued that even if the allegations in the FIR were accepted in their entirety, they did not disclose the commission of the offences alleged. It was further contended that some of the penal provisions invoked by the police had no application to the acts attributed to the petitioner.