Three injured in clash between two student groups in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed on the premises of government high school in Bissamcuttack of Rayagada district after a clash between two groups of students on Friday left three injured.

The incident occurred after the conclusion of an anti-drug awareness programme held on the school campus. As students were leaving for the midday break, a group of students, from Classes 7 and 8, reportedly attacked another group outside the school premises.

At least three students sustained injuries in the assault, with two suffering serious head injuries. They were rushed to the local community health centre in a bloodied condition for treatment. On receiving information, Bisamcuttack police reached the hospital and questioned the injured students as part of their investigation.

Headmaster Hemant Kumar Deep said a section of students had been repeatedly creating indiscipline both inside and outside the school. He alleged that some students even attend school under the influence of intoxicants, disrupt classes and prevent others from studying.

The headmaster further said that despite repeatedly informing the parents of such students about their behaviour, there had been little improvement. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the clash.