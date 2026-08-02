Visually impaired professor from Rayagada to get President's award

BERHAMPUR: Noted educationist and visually-impaired professor Kamakshya Prasad Dash of Rayagada has been selected to receive the President’s award for his outstanding contribution to inclusive education and empowerment of children with disabilities.

As per an official communication from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the award will be conferred on Dash by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Independence Day.

Throughout his life, Dash worked towards bringing visually-impaired children, including those from tribal and underserved areas, into the mainstream through various educational reforms and capacity-building programmes.

He served as the director of inclusive education of the state government where he played a pivotal role in formulating and implementing initiatives aimed at improving educational access for children with disabilities. Prior to his retirement in 2024, Dash served as an assistant professor in history at the Government College, Koraput.

Born in Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district, Dash lost his eyesight at the tender age of seven. However, he did not let the disability define his future and went on to complete his higher studies in history from Paralakhemundi, Berhampur and Bhubaneswar before dedicating his life to the cause of inclusive education.

This contribution to the society is not limited to education alone. The 62-year-old is also an accomplished author and scholar. Despite his visual impairment, Dash has memorised numerous verses from the Bhagavad Gita and authored a dozen literary works, including Ajira Ahwan, Atma Darpan, Paridhi and Satya Khojiba Chala.

His writings centred on human values, self-reflection and social transformation, have been appreciated by readers and literary organisations. He has been honoured with awards such as Surabhi Gaurav and Surabhi Ratna, besides receiving accolades from several government departments and social organisations for his contributions to education, literature and social service.