10 coastal districts put on alert as Hirakud water reaches Mundali

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has put 10 coastal districts on alert as water released from the Hirakud dam on Friday reached Mundali barrage on Sunday morning, heightening possibility of submergence of low-lying areas in the delta area.
Official sources said though the flood situation is improving gradually, Sunday night would be crucial for the region as a huge volume of water would pass through the Mahanadi river system.
Special focus was on Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, which have been identified as highly vulnerable districts. The other districts in the basin on alert are Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Nayagarh. Field-level officers have been asked to remain alert during the night, they said.
Engineer-in-chief of Water Resources department Dillip Kumar Rout informed that water flow through Mundali had increased to 5.73 lakh cusec on the day against 4.74 lakh cusec on Saturday. “Maximum flow through the Mundali could be around 7 lakh cusec on Monday afternoon, after which the water level will start receding. There will not be any fresh flooding if there is no further heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the river,” he said.
Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons as per latest reports, 22 districts have been affected in the floods so far. Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts have been the worst-affected while parts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Cuttack districts have also been hit.
The minister said that joint survey of crop damage have already been started by the Agriculture and Revenue and Disaster Management department. Officials have also started assessment of house damage due the floods. “Reports have also been sought on damage to anganwadi centres and school buildings. Ministers are reviewing the situation on the ground on the advice of the chief minister,” he said.
The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department has started supplying safe drinking water in affected areas while the Energy department claimed to have restored power supply to 4.55 lakh (87.21 per cent) out of 5.22 lakh affected consumers. Restoration work is continuing on a war footing in remaining affected areas, the state government said in a status report.
The Housing and Urban Development department said 371 urban roads and 56 culverts which were damaged in the floods have already been repaired with other civic issues being attended to on priority.