10 coastal districts put on alert as Hirakud water reaches Mundali

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has put 10 coastal districts on alert as water released from the Hirakud dam on Friday reached Mundali barrage on Sunday morning, heightening possibility of submergence of low-lying areas in the delta area.

Official sources said though the flood situation is improving gradually, Sunday night would be crucial for the region as a huge volume of water would pass through the Mahanadi river system.

Special focus was on Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, which have been identified as highly vulnerable districts. The other districts in the basin on alert are Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Nayagarh. Field-level officers have been asked to remain alert during the night, they said.

Engineer-in-chief of Water Resources department Dillip Kumar Rout informed that water flow through Mundali had increased to 5.73 lakh cusec on the day against 4.74 lakh cusec on Saturday. “Maximum flow through the Mundali could be around 7 lakh cusec on Monday afternoon, after which the water level will start receding. There will not be any fresh flooding if there is no further heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the river,” he said.