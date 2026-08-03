Demand for extension of Puri-Koraput Express to Jeypore gathers pace

JEYPORE: Demand to extend the recently-introduced Puri–Koraput Express up to Jeypore has gained momentum with former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi urging the Ministry of Railways to address what he described as major operational inconveniences faced by passengers from the undivided Koraput region.
Majhi said the train, which commenced operations last month, is currently running only three days a week and terminates at Koraput railway station at 11.30 pm, making it difficult for passengers travelling onwards to Jeypore, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri.
He questioned how passengers, particularly women, senior citizens and families, would travel from Koraput station to their destinations late at night when public transport is either scarce or unavailable.
“The Railways authorities should have taken into account the practical difficulties of passengers before finalising the schedule. Reaching Koraput close to midnight defeats the purpose of introducing the service for a large section of commuters from the region,” Majhi said.
He further pointed out that the train departs from Koraput at around 5 am, making it equally difficult for passengers from Jeypore and neighbouring districts to reach the station in time.
Demanding that the train be extended up to Jeypore without delay, the BJD leader said such a move would significantly benefit passengers from Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Jeypore, who depend heavily on rail connectivity for travel to Bhubaneswar and Puri.
Majhi also urged the Railways to convert the train service from tri-weekly into daily, stating that the undivided Koraput district has long been demanding a regular daytime train to Puri. He suggested revising the schedule by advancing the departure from Puri from 7 am to 4 am, which, according to him, would enable the train to reach Koraput by around 8 pm, offering passengers a safer and more convenient arrival time.
The demand assumes significance as residents of undivided Koraput district have been consistently seeking improved rail connectivity, arguing that existing train schedules often fail to meet the travel requirements of passengers from the tribal-dominated region.