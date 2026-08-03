Demand for extension of Puri-Koraput Express to Jeypore gathers pace

JEYPORE: Demand to extend the recently-introduced Puri–Koraput Express up to Jeypore has gained momentum with former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi urging the Ministry of Railways to address what he described as major operational inconveniences faced by passengers from the undivided Koraput region.

Majhi said the train, which commenced operations last month, is currently running only three days a week and terminates at Koraput railway station at 11.30 pm, making it difficult for passengers travelling onwards to Jeypore, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri.

He questioned how passengers, particularly women, senior citizens and families, would travel from Koraput station to their destinations late at night when public transport is either scarce or unavailable.

“The Railways authorities should have taken into account the practical difficulties of passengers before finalising the schedule. Reaching Koraput close to midnight defeats the purpose of introducing the service for a large section of commuters from the region,” Majhi said.