FM varsity seeks govt approval for setting up Quantum Technology Hub

BHUBANESWAR: The Fakir Mohan University in Balasore has proposed to the state government for establishment of a ‘Quantum Technology Hub’ on its campus.

Officials said vice-chancellor Santosh Kumar Tripathy has proposed the establishment of the ‘Quantum Technology Hub’ on the university premises following discussions with the Governor and chancellor of the university Hari Babu Kambhampati.

The university is also exploring collaborations with leading experts, including professor Prasanta Kumar Panigrahi of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) University and seeking adequate support under the National Quantum Mission.

Tripathy said the university aims to develop a world-class interdisciplinary research ecosystem integrating physics, biology, artificial intelligence and computer science, enabling Odisha to play a meaningful role in India’s quantum future.

Officials said the university has already intensified its focus on interdisciplinary quantum research, building on the successful faculty development programme on ‘Fundamentals of Quantum Science and Technology’, recently organised by the PG department of physics in collaboration with the Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC).

Assistant Professor of PG Department of Zoology Manojit Bhattacharya has also been contributing to the emerging field of Quantum Biology, with his works exploring the application of quantum computing in protein modelling, genome analysis, precision medicine, drug discovery and computational biology, highlighting the transformative potential of quantum technologies in life sciences, they said.