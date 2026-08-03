Fresh showers add to flood misery of Kendrapara villagers

KENDRAPARA; Even as floodwater has started receding in several inundated villages, incessant rain over the past two days has compounded the misery of thousands of people living in temporary shelters across Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks of the district.

The displaced villagers, taking refuge in makeshift tents on river embankments, highways and other elevated places, are facing fresh hardship after rainwater entered their temporary shelters. Many families, whose homes were either submerged or collapsed in the floods, are struggling without adequate protection from the inclement weather.

Anath Behera (34), a resident of Singhgaon village under Pattamundai block, said, “We have been staying in a tent on the river embankment since Tuesday after floodwaters marooned our village and our three-room thatched house collapsed. On Saturday night, rainwater entered our makeshift tent, leaving us in deep distress.”