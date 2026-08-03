Fresh showers add to flood misery of Kendrapara villagers

KENDRAPARA; Even as floodwater has started receding in several inundated villages, incessant rain over the past two days has compounded the misery of thousands of people living in temporary shelters across Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks of the district.
The displaced villagers, taking refuge in makeshift tents on river embankments, highways and other elevated places, are facing fresh hardship after rainwater entered their temporary shelters. Many families, whose homes were either submerged or collapsed in the floods, are struggling without adequate protection from the inclement weather.
Anath Behera (34), a resident of Singhgaon village under Pattamundai block, said, “We have been staying in a tent on the river embankment since Tuesday after floodwaters marooned our village and our three-room thatched house collapsed. On Saturday night, rainwater entered our makeshift tent, leaving us in deep distress.”
Similarly, Pitambar Das (50) of Balisahi village under Rajkanika block said his four-room mud-walled house collapsed in the flood on Wednesday. “I am now staying in a makeshift camp with my three children. We urgently need polythene sheets and safe drinking water,” he said.
Bidhan Mallick (47) of Halupada village in Rajkanika alleged that despite official claims, many affected families were yet to receive relief assistance. “Heavy rain over the last two days has brought more misery to homeless families. We have not received adequate relief,” he said.
Singhgaon sarpanch Kulamani Das said continuous rainfall has worsened the situation for flood-hit families. “Several mud houses have been damaged, and immediate supply of polythene sheets is essential,” he said.
Kendrapara collector Raghuram R Iyer said around 88,793 people in 170 villages have been affected by the floods, while road communication remains disrupted in several areas. He said block development officers and tehsildars have been directed to ensure distribution of food and polythene sheets to all affected families.