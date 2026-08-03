IIT-BBS secures over 500 campus placements in 2025-26 season

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Institute of Technology-Bhubaneswar (IIT-BBS) has recorded an impressive campus placement of over 500 students in the 2025-26 academic season.

More than 85 per cent students in the UG programmes and 71 pc in the PG programmes received placements, with median salaries of 15.3 lakh and 11.2 lakh per annum respectively. Besides offers in the domestic market, IIT-Bhubaneswar students also bagged international offers.

Officials said the placement process on the campus commenced in the first week of October 2025 and concluded in July this year. Companies across sectors such as software, IT, consulting, manufacturing, oil and gas, semiconductors, minerals and FinTech participated in the placement and recruited students in good numbers.