Low storage of Upper Kolab casts shadow over kharif irrigation

JEYPORE: Despite a fresh spell of rain boosting inflows, storage level of the Upper Kolab reservoir in Koraput district continues to remain significantly below last year’s mark, posing a challenge for water management ahead of the peak kharif irrigation season.
According to the latest reservoir bulletin issued by the Upper Kolab Hydro Works Division on Thursday, the reservoir’s water level stood at 849.46 metre against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 858 metre. The live storage was 250.327 million cubic metre or 26.77 per cent of its total live storage capacity of 935 million cubic metre (MCM).
In comparison, on the corresponding day last year, the reservoir level was 852.11 metre with a live storage of 434.658 MCM (46.48 per cent), indicating a decline of nearly 184 MCM in available water.
The reservoir received 27 mm of rain during the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative rainfall in the catchment area to 499 mm this monsoon. Inflow into the reservoir increased to 135.51 cumec, while outflow was maintained at 19.79 cumec. All 11 spillway gates have been closed to conserve water.
The Upper Kolab hydroelectric project generated an average of 40.38 MW of electricity during the day, with total power generation reaching 969 MW.
The reservoir is the primary irrigation source for the district, providing water to about 42,500 hectare of agricultural land during the kharif and around 25,000 hectare in the rabi season through its canal network covering Jeypore, Kundra and Borigumma command areas.
A senior engineer of the Upper Kolab Hydro Works Division said the reservoir level was lower than the corresponding period last year due to delayed and uneven monsoon rainfall in the catchment. “However, inflows have improved in recent days. If the monsoon remains active, storage will increase further and we expect to meet irrigation requirements for both kharif and rabi seasons.”
Officials said reservoir operations are being closely monitored with priority being given to conserving water to ensure irrigation for 42,500 hectare in kharif and 25,000 hectare in rabi season, while also maintaining hydropower generation.