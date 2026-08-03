Low storage of Upper Kolab casts shadow over kharif irrigation

JEYPORE: Despite a fresh spell of rain boosting inflows, storage level of the Upper Kolab reservoir in Koraput district continues to remain significantly below last year’s mark, posing a challenge for water management ahead of the peak kharif irrigation season.

According to the latest reservoir bulletin issued by the Upper Kolab Hydro Works Division on Thursday, the reservoir’s water level stood at 849.46 metre against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 858 metre. The live storage was 250.327 million cubic metre or 26.77 per cent of its total live storage capacity of 935 million cubic metre (MCM).

In comparison, on the corresponding day last year, the reservoir level was 852.11 metre with a live storage of 434.658 MCM (46.48 per cent), indicating a decline of nearly 184 MCM in available water.

The reservoir received 27 mm of rain during the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative rainfall in the catchment area to 499 mm this monsoon. Inflow into the reservoir increased to 135.51 cumec, while outflow was maintained at 19.79 cumec. All 11 spillway gates have been closed to conserve water.

The Upper Kolab hydroelectric project generated an average of 40.38 MW of electricity during the day, with total power generation reaching 969 MW.