Odisha CM directs suspension of ex-DFO accused in murder of Paralakhemundi ACF

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday directed the suspension of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sangram Keshari Behera, currently posted as director (commercial) of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC), for his alleged involvement in the death of Paralakhemundi assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra in 2021.

According to a release issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO), Behera, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Gajapati district at the time of the incident, was an accused in the case.

The suspension comes after the District and Sessions Court in Paralakhemundi remanded Behera in judicial custody in connection with the case. He had surrendered before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court on July 27.

Mohapatra, a 2018-batch Odisha Forest Service (OFS) officer posted in the Paralakhemundi forest division, had suffered severe burn injuries at his official residence on July 11, 2021. His wife was present in the house at the time of the incident. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Cuttack the following day.