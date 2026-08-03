Odisha govt to roll out special incubation prog for SHG-led rural enterprises in state

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) under the Mission Shakti department is set to roll out a special incubation programme to help self-help group (SHG)-led rural enterprises grow and expand their businesses, increase sales, access new markets and obtain financial support.

The programme will be rolled out with support from IIT-Bhubaneswar. The best-performing enterprises are likely to receive financial support under a challenge fund which includes Rs 15 lakh for large enterprise, Rs 7.5 lakh for group enterprise and Rs 6 lakh for individual enterprise.

Eligible enterprises may also be extended interest-free soft loans for equipment purchase, business expansion, infrastructure development and to meet working capital requirements.

According to a recent official communication from the OLM, the applications for the programme will be received till August 24, after which the selection process will be taken up. Under the initiative, the OLM and IIT-Bhubaneswar will give handholding and expert guidance to the selected enterprises and entrepreneurs to help them grow their businesses.

They will be offered regular mentoring with the help of business experts, guidance on increasing sales and profits, support for product improvement and innovation, access to large markets and buyers and assistance to obtain bank loans and other financial support.