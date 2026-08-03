Rockfall risk at Laxmi Dungri amid slope protection hope

SAMBALPUR: Continuous rainfall over the past week has sparked concerns over rockfall and landslides at Laxmi Dungri along Sambalpur-Bargarh stretch of NH-53 even as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has recently floated a tender for a long-pending slope protection project aimed at addressing the recurring hazard.

Following four days of incessant rain last week, small rocks have already started falling from the hill, while the soil has become saturated, raising fears of larger landslides. Every monsoon, falling rocks and debris from Laxmi Dungri hill force authorities to close one side of the highway between Durgapali and the Mahanadi bridge, reducing traffic to a single lane. The arrangement has led to several accidents, including fatal ones, in previous years.

Located between Sambalpur and Burla, Laxmi Dungri is part of the busy Mumbai-Kolkata NH-53 corridor which witnesses thousands of vehicles every day.

Sources said during construction of the four-lane highway, a portion of the hill was extensively cut, making the slope vulnerable to erosion and rockfall during monsoon. To provide a permanent solution, the NHAI had proposed construction of a 300-metre tunnel from the rockfall-prone stretch up to Mahanadi bridge. The proposal was sent to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways but later dropped in 2024 in favour of a revised engineering solution.