Tata Power discoms excel in rooftop solar installations

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) has become the first power distribution company in the state to facilitate more than 50,000 rooftop solar (RTS) installations under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Khurda has recorded 13,358 rooftop solar installations while Cuttack 12,165. The two districts have accounted for nearly half of the utility’s total installations.

The company attributed the achievement to sustained consumer awareness campaigns, including ‘Mo Chhata, Mo Sanchaya’, Surya Ghar Gram Sabhas and the ongoing Solar Rath campaign.

Chief executive officer of TPCODL Gajanan S Kale said, “Crossing the 50,000 installation mark reflects consumers’ growing confidence in rooftop solar and the collective efforts of the employees, business associates, the state government and other stakeholders. The utility remains committed to accelerating rooftop solar adoption and contributing to Odisha’s clean energy goals by expanding access to affordable and sustainable electricity.”

Similarly, TPNODL facilitated 18,415 new installations, adding 36.18 MW of green power capacity to the regional grid from April to June in FY27, taking overall green energy capacity to 90.25 MW.

TPNODL CEO Dushyant Kumar Tyagi said Balasore circle spearheaded the region’s solar transition by securing 6,449 installations accounting for 13 MW of added capacity. Baripada circle followed with 3,939 installations adding 7 MW, while Jajpur achieved 3,293 installations generating 7.46 MW, Bhadrak with 2,702 installations totalling 4.6 MW and Keonjhar 2,032 installations representing 4.12 MW of new solar power.