14-year-old among two arrested for murder of Class X student in Odisha

JEYPORE: Barely 48 hours after a Class X student of Kolab Project high school at Bariniput was stabbed to death, Jeypore police on Sunday evening arrested two persons including a 14-year-old boy for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The accused are Akash Hial (18) and the child in conflict with law (CCL). They were arrested in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Mahesh Bag who was stabbed outside Kolab Project high school on July 31, said police. The Class X student was attacked with a knife during the lunch break outside the campus.

Jeypore SDPO Archita Mittal said police registered a murder case and launched an investigation after the Class X student succumbed to stab injuries in a private hospital. “Prompt investigation and sustained efforts by police led to the detention and arrest of both accused within 48 hours,” she said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the crime was the outcome of personal enmity and provocation arising out of an ongoing dispute between two groups of youngsters, police said.

Police also recovered the weapon of offence, a knife, from the crime scene. Blood stains found on the weapon will be sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) for scientific examination.

Both the accused were booked under sections 103(2) and 3(5) of the BNS. While Akash was forwarded to court, the minor has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).