46-year-old woman feared dead after crocodile drags her into swollen river in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A 46-year-old woman is feared dead after a crocodile attacked and dragged her into the swollen Brahmani river in Kendrapara district on Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Suchitra Das of Damodarapatana village under Pattamundai block. She worked as a cook at Alapua high school.

According to reports, Suchitra was taking bath in the river at around 7.30 am when the reptile suddenly emerged from the water, clamped its jaws around her and pulled her into the deep waters.

Villagers rushed to the spot after hearing her cries for help and attempted to rescue her, but their efforts failed. “The crocodile suddenly leapt out of the water and dragged Suchitra into the river. We raised an alarm and tried to save her, but she disappeared within moments,” said Binodini Behera, an eyewitness.

Forest range officer of Rajnagar Chitaranjan Beura said a joint search operation by fire services and forest personnel was underway to trace the missing woman. The Forest department would provide an ex-gratia of `10 lakh to the victim’s family after inquiry.

The incident is the latest in a series of human-crocodile conflicts in the region.

Officials said in the past 17 months, crocodile attacks have claimed the lives of six persons in and around Bhitarkanika National Park. At least 16 people have been killed by crocodiles over the last three years.

One of India’s largest mangrove ecosystems, Bhitarkanika is home to around 1,858 saltwater crocodiles.

Forest officials said the recent floods have swollen major rivers, allowing crocodiles to stray beyond the park’s boundaries into nearby villages.

To reduce the risk of attacks, the Forest department has erected protective barricades at several river ghats and intensified public awareness campaigns through posters, pamphlets and loudspeaker announcements. Residents have been advised to bathe only within barricaded areas and avoid entering rivers during the monsoon, Beura added.