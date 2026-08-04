CUO seminar on grassroots journalism in era of AI

SUNABEDA : A three-day national seminar-cum-workshop on ‘Journalism at Grassroots: Trends and Challenges in Media Reporting in the Age of AI and Social Media’ kicked off at the Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the seminar organised by the department of Journalism and Mass Communication, vice-chancellor (V-C) of CUO Prof N C Panda said journalism must continue to uphold truth, credibility and public trust despite rapid technological advancements. He urged students and media professionals to use artificial intelligence as a tool while maintaining ethical standards and human values in reporting.

Chief guest and V-C of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Prof T Srinivasan said AI and social media have transformed the media landscape. He stressed the need for journalists to strengthen fact-checking and uphold professional ethics to counter misinformation.

Former V-C of Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Communication, Raipur Prof Baldeo Bhai Sharma said grassroots journalism remains the foundation of democracy as it amplifies the voices of rural and tribal communities. He called upon journalists to preserve credibility and social responsibility in the digital age.

The three-day event will feature technical sessions, a workshop for journalists, and field study for students.