Odisha CM Majhi urges Centre to back UNESCO heritage tag for Puri Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged the Union Culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to expedite Odisha’s proposal for inscription of Rath Yatra of Shree Jagannath in Puri on UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In a letter to Shekhawat, Majhi said the proposal, prepared by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), had already been submitted along with the prescribed supporting documents.

The chief minister requested the Union minister’s personal intervention to facilitate examination of the proposal and extend the ministry of culture’s support in forwarding India’s nomination to UNESCO at the earliest.

“The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is not merely a religious festival but a timeless civilisational tradition that embodies India’s rich cultural diversity, inclusivity, spirituality, craftsmanship, music, dance and community participation.

Celebrated for centuries, it attracts millions of devotees and visitors from across the globe,” the chief minister said. Describing the century-old festival as one of the most enduring symbols of India’s living heritage, Majhi said, “Its inscription on UNESCO’s list would further strengthen global recognition of India’s rich intangible cultural traditions while contributing significantly to their preservation and promotion for future generations.”

The chief minister informed the minister that the SJTA had already submitted all the required supporting documents in the prescribed format for consideration.