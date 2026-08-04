Odisha Deputy CM visits flood-hit panchayats

JAGATSINGHPUR: Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister KV Singh Deo on Monday visited the flood-affected areas of Tirtol block and interacted with farmers whose crops have been damaged by the deluge.

Singh Deo visited several villages under Kosti Mallikapur and Parogadei panchayats and took stock of the flood situation. During his interaction with villagers, local farmers showed him the damage caused to paddy and vegetable crops due to prolonged inundation.

Farmers of Kosti Mallikapur said they had sown paddy nurseries for transplantation, but all the seedlings were destroyed by floodwaters. They expressed their financial inability to purchase fresh seeds for re-sowing. The cultivators claimed nearly 100 per cent of paddy crops have been damaged as the fields are still under floodwater. They demanded dredging of Hansua river to ensure proper drainage of floodwater.

Farmers of Parogadei urged the deputy CM to take steps for immediate provision of compensation and other assistance so that cultivation activities could resume. They also demanded free distribution of paddy seeds to help them recover from the heavy losses.

Speaking to mediapersons, Singh Deo acknowledged the extensive damage to both paddy and vegetable crops in the flood. He said officials have conducted a preliminary assessment. After a detailed damage assessment report is submitted, the state government will review the extent of crop loss and finalise compensation and other assistance for the affected farmers.

Singh Deo was accompanied by Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal.