PMFBY deadline extended till August 15

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief for farmers reeling under the floods in the majority of the districts, the enrolment deadline under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the kharif-2026 season in Odisha has been extended from July 31 to August 15.

The extension was approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare following a request from the state Cooperation department. The move will enable more farmers to secure insurance coverage against crop losses caused by natural calamities and other notified risks.

The notified crops under PMFBY for kharif-2026 include paddy, maize, groundnut, ragi, cotton, red gram, ginger and turmeric in the designated areas. The scheme covers loanee and non-loanee farmers as well as sharecroppers.

Under the state government’s support, crop insurance is being provided free of cost for up to five acre per farmer. Farmers are required to pay only Rs 1 per plot for account validation, while the state government bears the entire farmer’s premium, with additional subsidy support from the Centre.

Loanee farmers can enrol through their respective PACS, LAMPCS or bank branches. Non-loanee farmers can register through common service centres (CSCs), cooperative and commercial banks, insurance intermediaries and approved digital platforms, the department said.

Assistance is also available at PACS, LAMPCS, ARCS, DRCS, CDAO offices and authorised insurance representatives.

The department urged all eligible cultivators to utilise the extended window and complete their enrolment by August 15 to ensure financial protection for their crops, particularly in view of the anticipated El Niño conditions.