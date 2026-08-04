Spider-Man, Odisha’s green superhero launch My Tree Campaign

BHUBANESWAR: Moviegoers leaving the screening of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ at a multiplex here were greeted with an unexpected Friendship Day surprise on Sunday.

Guardian angel of New York city - Spider-Man appeared alongside Dedi Loku, Odisha’s green superhero known as the Tree Man, to launch the latest edition of Bakul Foundation’s ‘My Tree Campaign’.

Drawing inspiration from his on-screen journey, Spider-Man told the crowd that searching for his roots led him to trees. “It is a tragedy that I spent so much of my life in concrete jungles. The planet is at risk from climate change. While looking for a superhero connected to trees, I found Dedi Loku. That is what brought me to Odisha.”

Dedi Loku explained that his name meant ‘Tree Man’ in the Kui language of Kandha tribe. “Since 2009, I have stood beside the volunteers of Bakul Foundation and its My Tree Campaign, inspiring people to protect and nurture trees,” he told the gathering.

Founder of Bakul Foundation Sujit Mahapatra said, “My Tree campaign is our attempt to bring emotion into climate action by encouraging every individual to develop a personal relationship with trees. We have been fortunate to have Dedi Loku as the face and spirit of this movement.”